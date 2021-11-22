India Post News Paper

Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Moga to kickstart ‘Mission Punjab’

November 22
16:02 2021
AMRITSAR: In view of the 2022 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday arrived in Punjab on a two-day visit to the state and launch his ‘Mission Punjab’.

Addressing media in Amritsar, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We will make big announcements for the women of Punjab and their empowerment in the party program in Moga.”
Kejriwal further added, “In the evening, I will visit Ludhiana where I will talk to auto drivers.”

In a statement issued by the party headquarters on Sunday, AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that from today Kejriwal will arrive in Punjab to launch ‘Mission Punjab’, where he will visit various places in Punjab in the next one month and announce the party’s programmes for the state and its people.in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will attend the party’s program after addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

