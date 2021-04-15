Arya Samaj Sthapana Day celebrated in Chicagoland

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: The first full-fledged Arya Samaj of Mumbai was inaugurated with 28 rules and 100 founding members, including Dayanand Saraswati listed as an ordinary member on April 10, 1875.

From that point, an organization grew that is now worldwide, and brings together all the people willing to do good to the society and united by a dedication to Vedas. The Sthapna Day was celebrated last week Sunday in Chicagoland also as Arya SamajSthapana Divas. The Chaitra Shukla Pratipada was also celebrated variously as Vaisakhi, Yugadi, and Gudi Parva on April 13, 2021

Virendra Kumar Ji led the Havan and Pravachan. The Satsang held on-site with limited attendance. The session was Zoomed and was on Facebook as well.

Previous Sunday, the Youth Satsang was conducted on-site and virtually. Children participated in the havan and later presented what they have learned from attending Vedic Sanskriti School classes including impressive speeches in Hindi and impeccable Vedic chanting.

Manju Kalra Ji graciously shared the lessons from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati’s life. Gita Shah, Rama Patel, Suresh Prem, Meena Dixiti presented bhajans. Ash Perti handled the setup and coordination of Zoom, Facebook, and On-site audio-visual equipment. The whole program went flawlessly thanks to his expertise

Mahila Samaj monthly meeting was held on April 7, 2021 in collaboration with New York Arya Samaj. Dr. Monica Sharma, a family practitioner, and NY Arya Samaj member gave information about what medical steps women should take for their self-care. Mohini Bhatia representing Chicagoland Aryasamaj gave an inspiring presentation on Vedic Principles that guide lifestyle – nutrition, physical exercise, meditation, and seva – with emphasis on how they apply to women today. Please watch the highly informative session here.

Upcoming Events: Sun, April 18, 2021 – On-Site – Rama Navami sponsored by Ramesh Sharma, Fri, April 23, 2021 – On-Site – Bhajan Sandhya

Sun, April 25, 2021 – On-Site – Havan sponsored by Kirit Shah Ji Renew your membership in Arya Samaj of Chicagoland. Current members will be invited to participate in the General Body Meeting for Arya Samaj’s future direction, strategy, and programs.

Arya Samaj facilities are open for gatherings of a maximum of 25-30 people. Cafeteria/Kitchen services will remain closed for now due to safety requirements. Masks, sanitization, and social distancing guidelines will all apply. Members will be requested to confirm attendance before arriving at Arya Samaj premises to maintain the limit of 25-30 people. Please contact by email ([email protected]) or call a board member to confirm your attendance before each session.

