Aryan Khan reaches home after spending nearly one month in jail

October 30
13:59 2021
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reached his home Mannat after being granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday evening, and after all the formalities were completed, he was released from Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning.
A huge crowd gathered outside Mannat and hence SRK and Aryan found it tough to enter their home, however, after a few minutes, their car finally managed to make its way into Mannat.

Fans had also gathered outside SRK’s residence with a “welcome home Aryan Khan” poster.

The poster read: “Welcome Home Aryan Khan. Stay Strong Prince Aryan.”Â Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

Actor Juhi Chawla was the surety for Aryan. Juhi, on Friday, signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court.

The court asked all three bail applicants – Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to mark their presence.

The court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

Aaryan Khan, Aaryan Khan Drugs Case, Shah Rukh Khan, NCB Drugs Case, Sameer Wankhede, Karan Johar
