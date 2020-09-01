India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

As CBI probes Sushant case, agency boss cracks down on ‘indiscipline’

As CBI probes Sushant case, agency boss cracks down on ‘indiscipline’
September 01
10:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take a deep dive into the mysterious death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, an order by CBI Director R.K. Shukla reveals all is not well with the headquarters of India’s premier probe agency.

Even as a core team is investigating the Sushant case 24×7, several senior officials, prosecutors and investigators at the CBI headquarters and outstation branches have been pulled up for lack of punctuality. Many of these officers were found missing from office, especially in the morning hours.

The premier investigating agency took over the case on August 19, on the directions of the Supreme Court. Interestingly, on the same day, CBI boss Shukla issued this order. Shukla, considered a tough cop and a disciplinarian, issued a stern order to Heads of Zone and other branches that reads: “It has been noticed that senior officials including heads of Zones and law officers are coming to office at irregular hours. This is not expected from officers of the level of Joint Directors and above.” Usually Joint Directors who supervise crucial investigations are of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IG).

The conduct of senior officials is being noticed by their subordinates and often it encourages indiscipline in the organisation, added the order. According to sources in the agency, some of the officials arrive late in the office and leave early on many days. Such an approach can affect the quality of work. “Actually, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some officers were coming at irregular hours. But after the Director’s order, the entire staff is now turning up on time,” added the source. Taking notice of certain officials, the CBI Chief said in his order, “It is not expected that I should be reminding you to come to office timely. Please ensure that I do not remind you of this again.”

Asked about the order of the CBI Chief, the spokesperson of the agency did not respond.

The CBI functions under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Pension and Public Grievances. The agency is an elite force focused on investigating corruption cases. Besides, it also takes up other high-profile criminal cases on the request of state governments and instructions of High Courts and the Supreme Court. It is also the nodal police agency in the country which coordinates investigation on behalf of Interpol member countries.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it affect India if Pakistan gets Latest Chinese Naval Ships?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Origin Hollywood Actress ... - https://t.co/fW7CRF5Kbo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/Varfg1QJGY
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 6:09 am

    Portland protests: #Trump, Biden clash ... - https://t.co/gn055Udh7T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/P6kgUO4B96
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 5:38 am

    #Muharram, a 'masked' observation this year! - https://t.co/wJioeAmGTz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rZKm45Qr51
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 5:31 am

    'A true friend': Bangladesh Prez, PM ... - https://t.co/R2vrIqGwiN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/D6a4Ph77k9
    h J R

    - September 1, 2020, 5:26 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.