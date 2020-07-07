India Post News Paper

As India crosses 7L corona cases, over 4L recoverÂ Â 

July 07
11:47 2020
NEW DELHI: India so far has tested over crore cases as it crossed 7 lakh mark with over 22,252 new cases, Health Ministry data revealed on Tuesday. Fresh 467 deaths pushed its toll to 20,160 as the recovery rate went past 60 percent.

According to the Ministry data, out of 7,19,665 cases so far 4,39,947 have recovered while 2,59,557 remain active as India now is the third worst affected country after the US and Brazil. Its recovery rate is 60.86 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 2,41,430 samples have been tested, as the testing lab network in continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,105 labs have enabled people to undergo corona tests.

With a spike of more than 5,368 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,026 casualties so far, of which 204 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu remained the second-worst hit with a total of 1,14,978 cases, including 1,571 deaths.

With 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases and 48 deaths, the national capital surpassed the grim one lakh mark and mounted to 1,00,823 to remain the third worst hit.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 36,772 cases and 1,960 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (28,636), Rajasthan (20,688), Madhya Pradesh (15285), West Bengal (22,987), Haryana (17,504), Karnataka (25,317), Andhra Pradesh (20,019), Telangana (25,733) and Bihar (12,125) cases.

On Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 11,590,195 globally, while the fatalities rose to 537,429, the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

