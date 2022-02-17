India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

ASEAN FMs meet on Covid, inclusive economic recovery

ASEAN FMs meet on Covid, inclusive economic recovery
February 17
15:28 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PHNOM PENH: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting (AMM Retreat) kicked off here on Thursday in a hybrid format to discuss issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, inclusive economic recovery, and relations with dialogue partners.

Chaired by Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, the retreat was attended in person by the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Laos, and online by foreign ministers of Brunei, Thailand and Vietnam, while Myanmar did not designate a non-political representative for it, reports Xinhua news agency.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the meeting online after testing positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival to Phnom Penh on Wednesday afternoon, Cambodian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Chum Sounry said on Thursday.

“Vietnam’s Foreign Minister is attending online from his room. We made proper health and medical arrangements for him,” he said in a text message sent to the media by telegram.

It is the first in-person ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting after an over-a-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Cambodian Foreign Ministry, the meeting would exchange views on how to further strengthen external relations with dialogue partners while maintaining and promoting ASEAN centrality, solidarity and unity.

The Ministers would also discuss ways and means to collectively endeavour to build a more resilient, dynamic, peaceful and prosperous ASEAN community, the Ministry said, adding that regional and international issues of common interest and concern would also be discussed in the meeting.

It added that Sokhonn will brief his counterparts on key deliverables to be achieved during Cambodia’s ASEAN chairmanship in responding to the strategic challenges facing the region, including effective control of the pandemic and inclusive recovery process, geo-political rivalries, and existing traditional and non-traditional issues, among others.

Comments

comments

Tags
ASEANASEAN Foriegn MinistersASEAN NationASEAN NewsBJPIndia ASEAN SummitIndiaFightsCoronaIndo PacificIndo Pacific NewsNarendraModipolitical
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 18th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.