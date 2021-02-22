India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Asees Kaur: ‘Panghat’ song in ‘Roohi’ has a mad beat

Asees Kaur: ‘Panghat’ song in ‘Roohi’ has a mad beat
February 22
15:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The song Panghat, of the upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi dropped on Monday. Singer Asees Kaur says the number has a mad beat. Kaur has sung the song with Divya Kumar, Jigar Saraiya and Sachin Sanghavi, and the number also had rap performed by Mellow D. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, who also feature in the fun song. Panghat has upbeat lyrics that convey the internal monologue of Janhvi’s character.

Singer Asees Kaur said: “Singing this song for Sachin-Jigar along with them and Divya Kumar was a dream. This is a song has a mad beat. It’s the kind of song I would want to hear on the dance floor.” The composer duo of Sachin-Jigar said: “We think our experience of creating it has translated into the vibe of the song. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma have enlivened the song in a special way and now we await the response of the listeners.”

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is scheduled to release on March 11. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present the film, produced by Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film’s co-producer Dinesh Vijan said that they wanted to push the envelope further after the album of his earlier production Stree.

“After Stree’s album became an overnight sensation, we wanted to push the envelope further with Roohi,” said Vijan, adding that the song has “immense repeat value”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @tandon4congress: Very sad to see the attack on Dr. Japra Ji's house by Anti-India Farm bill protestors. @rkjapra, leader of the Indian community, is working for all Americans and society's well-being. This is an attack on freedom of speech, and I highly condemned same. @GOP @HinduAmericans
    h J R

    - February 22, 2021, 7:37 pm

    Dubai boy who made Modi's portrait ... - https://t.co/qsIou9GgMO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - February 22, 2021, 10:10 am

    #Maldives sets daily record of 5K ... - https://t.co/hmkCekESHi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CanadianFlightsCorona #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #SpiceJet #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelInCorona #TravelUpdates
    h J R

    - February 22, 2021, 9:46 am

    Asees Kaur: 'Panghat' song in '#Roohi' has a ... - https://t.co/T5t1bjlDDR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AseesKaur #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #JahnviKapoor #Movies #RajkummarRao #RoohiMovie #SachinJigar #TheSongPanghat
    h J R

    - February 22, 2021, 9:40 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.