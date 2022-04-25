India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Asha Bhosle recalls how Lata Mangeshkar once worked despite suffering from 104-degree fever

Asha Bhosle recalls how Lata Mangeshkar once worked despite suffering from 104-degree fever
April 25
08:55 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Work was undoubtedly worshiped by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She began her career in 1942 at the age of 13 and gave over seven decades to the music world. Although India’s nightingale is no more with us, her huge body of work will be remembered forever.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

On Sunday, the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony took place in Mumbai, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi and family members of Lata Mangeshkar including sister Asha Bhosle paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen of Melody, who breathed her last on February 6 following multiple organ failure.
In her emotional speech, Asha Bhosle recalled her fond memories associated with Lata Mangeshkar. She also appreciated Lata Mangeshkar’s immense love for her work, revealing how she had once worked despite suffering from a 104-degree fever.

“Woh bhaut jaldi kaam pe lag gayi..ek baar ki baat hai Lata didi ko 104 bukhar hua wa tha. Maa ne unse kaha ki aaj shooting pe mat jaa tabiyat theek nahin…. par didi ne kaha nhi maa mujhe jana padega aur woh itne tapte bukhar me bhi gayi aur kaam kiya…Uska kaam tha us time pari banke upar se latakte hue gaana gaana tha… kitna kasht karna padta hai ek artist ko aur usne woh kia (She started working very young. I remember once she had a 104 fever, maa told her to don’t go for shooting as her health is not okay, but didi refused and went for the shoot. How much trouble one has to do as an artist and she did that,” Asha Bhosle shared.

While talking about her sister, Asha Bhosle also hummed to the tunes of Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song ‘Aayega Aanewala’.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of Lata Mangeshkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation. (ANI)

Also ReadHere’s how netizens are reacting to SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAsha BhoslebollywoodCelebritiesCOVID 19EntertainmentHollywoodLata DidiLata Ji Last WordsLata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar AwardsLata Mangeshkar LegacymoviesPnuemoniaRIP Lata Didi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the best online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.