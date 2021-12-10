India Post News Paper

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins, Starc strike to help Australia gain upper hand (Tea, Day 3)

December 10
10:57 2021
BRISBANE: Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc managed to make inroads into the England batting lineup by dismissing Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in the afternoon session on Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.

At the tea break, England’s score read 107/2– still trailing by 171 runs. Dawid Malan (35*) and Joe Root (26*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.
Resuming the second session at 23/0 and trailing by 255 runs, England was given a body blow straight away as Australia skipper Pat Cummins removed Rory Burns (13) in the 9th over of the innings. Dawid Malan then joined Hameed in the middle and the duo put on 38 runs for the second wicket.

However, as soon as both batters started to look comfortable in the middle, Mitchell Starc got the better of Hameed (27) and England was reduced to 61/2 in the 21st over, still trailing by 217 runs.

In the end, Malan and England skipper Joe Root ensured that the Three Lions do not lose any more wickets before the tea interval on Day 3.

Brief Scores: England 147 and 107/2 (Dawid Malan 35*, Haseeb Hammed 27; Pat Cummins 1-29); Australia 425. (ANI) 

