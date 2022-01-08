Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ to release on Netflix on February 4 MUMBAI: February 2022 will surely start on a great note for actor Taapsee Pannu’s fans as her film ‘Looop Lapeta’ is scheduled to hit Netflix next month. On Saturday, Taapsee...

Foreign funding: Imran Khan should be exposed before nation: Nawaz Sharif ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed his party workers to not let Imran Khan off the hook after a report of the Election...

Ashes, 4th Test: Smith, Labuschagne at crease as Australia extend lead to 188 (Lunch, Day 4) SYDNEY: David Warner and Marcus Harris might have lost their wickets but Marnus Labuschagne scored briskly as Australia extended its lead to 188 in the morning session on Day 4...

Delhi witnesses best Air Quality after months as heavy rain lashes city NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved from ‘poor’ category to ‘moderate’ with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall...

India reports 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally reaches 3,071 NEW DELHI: India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28 per cent, said the Ministry of Health...

India will have Omicron wave peak by next month, says US-based health expert WASHINGTON: India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said,...

Are you Excited about the VIVO IPL 2022? We have some news for you! This time around IPL 2022 is going to be completely different from all the previous seasons. The adrenaline rush, the excitement, and the amount of action on the field will...

FIR lodged against Jawed Habib MUZAFFARNAGAR: An FIR has been registered against hairstylist Jawed Habib after a video went viral showing him spitting on a woman’s head while giving her a haircut. Following this, another...

EU to share 700 mln Covid vax doses by mid-2022: Von der Leyen BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) is on track to meet its pledge of sharing 700 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the middle of 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...

UK PM shoots down easing of immigration rules for Indians LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shot down speculation that the UK will ease immigration rules for India as part of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Negotiations on an...

Delay continues in processing standard UK visitor visas: British High Commission in India NEW DELHI: The British High Commission in India said that standard UK visitors visas continue to experience a substantial delay in processing due to exceptionally high global demand. It also...

Here’s a list of Hollywood awards shows, events cancelled amid COVID-19 surge WASHINGTON: Amid the worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, award season galas, film festivals, Los Angeles premieres and Broadway shows are postponing or cancelling their in-person...

SA vs Ind: Elgar reveals how he fired up Rabada to perform in Tests JOHANNESBURG: South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has revealed that he had a chat with pacer Kagiso Rabada after the opening day of the ongoing Test series against India, and...

Meenu Agarwalâ€™s shares the upcoming trends of 2022 Interior Designs Afloat with optimism and newness, New Year by its nature arrives with a fresh start. On similar lines, nowadays, interior design is about customersâ€™ love affair with personal expressions, and...

India reports over 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark NEW DELHI: India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health...

Omicron may be less severe, but not ‘mild’: WHO GENEVA: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be a less severe disease than the Delta strain, but it does not mean it should be categorized as “mild”, World Health...

Punjab CM, his deputy behaved like ‘cowards’: Amarinder CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for behaving like “cowards” by...

BJP leaders, CMs hold prayers across country for PM’s well-being NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers of party-ruled states, held prayers at temples across the country on Thursday for the well-being and long life of Prime Minister Narendra...

Multiple studies show Omicron less severe than Delta: Fauci WASHINGTON: Data from several countries on the Omicron severity show that even though the variant is highly transmissible, it causes less disease than the previously Delta strain which was much...