Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French
September 18
11:46 2020
NEW DELHI: American actor Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, the couple announced on Thursday.

Tisdale took to Instagram to share several pictures revealing the news. The first picture features French and the ‘High School Musical’ actor wearing a white flowy dress cradling her baby bump while the second one sees the couple gazing at each other lovingly.

French too shared the pictures on his Instagram account. The couple chose to let the pictures do the talking as they both left the post captionless.

The fans and friends of the celebrity couple flooded the post with scores of comments gushing over the baby news. (ANI)

