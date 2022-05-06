India Post News Paper

Asian Games 2022 postponed due to latest COVID-19 outbreak in China: Media reports

May 06
15:41 2022
NEW DELHI: The Asian Games 2022, which were supposed to be held in China’s Hangzhou City, have been postponed.

No reason was given for the delay, but according to reports from Chinese state media, it has happened due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
The 19th edition of the Asian Games was scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to September 25.

The host city Hangzhou is close to Shanghai which has been under several weeks of lockdown. The restrictions remain in force across large parts of the city with its 25 million residents being ordered to stay home.

According to reports in Chinese media, the Olympic Council of Asia had announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, would be postponed, and a new date will be announced soon. (ANI)

Also Read: Asian Games 2022: 40 sports to feature, cricket to be back after 11 yrs

