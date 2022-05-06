Asian Games 2022 postponed due to latest COVID-19 outbreak in China: Media reports NEW DELHI: The Asian Games 2022, which were supposed to be held in China’s Hangzhou City, have been postponed. No reason was given for the delay, but according to reports...

Kedarnath Temple opens for devotees today, CM Dhami offers prayers RUDRAPRAYAG: As the doors of the Kedarnath Temple opened on Friday morning, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami offered prayers. On the occasion of...

Nepal: Indian dies while climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga KATHMANDU: An Indian climber died on Mt. Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world while ascending this morning, the expedition agency Pioneer Adventure said. Narayan Iyer, 52, is the first...

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga arrested: Punjab Police stopped in Haryana, Delhi Police file abduction case NEW DELHI: After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police has filed a case of abduction...

Desserts, but not for kids! Shop offers kinky treats with erotic art NEW YORK: Erotic desserts? Those seeking more than a bit of romance can find a treat in this groovy New York shop that offers sinful delicacies in the shape of...

Varun Dhawan shares what he loves the most before reading a script MUMBAI: A cup of coffee seems perfect before the start of the day and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared his love for coffee through a social media post. The sequence...

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings ‘yaara teri yaari’ in New Delhi NEW DELHI: Famous Israeli actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, who is in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country sang a Hindi song ‘yaara...

1971 war is finest example of whole-of-govt approach towards national security NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-government approach not only for the armed forces but also for...

IPL 2022: David Warner ties with Rohit Sharma for most POTM award in IPL MUMBAI: David Warner on Thursday equalled the record of Rohit Sharma (18) for winning the most Player of the Match award in the Indian Premier League history. Warner also became...

India reports 3,545 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 0.76 pc NEW DELHI: India reported 3,545 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.76 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and...

PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after 3-nation European tour NEW DELHI: After concluding his three-day, three-nation tour of European countries – Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. As per government sources,...

India-born scientist elected to US National Academy of Sciences NEW DELHI: Kamal Bawa, a noted, Indian born, conservation biologist and president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment (ATREE), was elected to the US National...

India and the Russo-Ukraine War-defending core interests in a divided world NEW DELHI: Owing to the involvement of major global powers and forces, the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, since February 2022, has been consistently shaping the contours of world politics. Ironically, Ukraine’s...

Biden names Indian American Verma to body that monitors US spies WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has named Indian American Richard Verma, who is also a former ambassador to India, to a White House body that advises the president on the...

Imran lied to IMF on petrol, diesel prices ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of lying to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the prices of petrol and diesel. Ismail said...

Indian Association of Sacramento (IAS) hosts ‘Meet and Greet’ event Venkat Nagam Over 75 Indian Americans including representatives from IAS supporting organizations took part in the ‘Meet and Greet” event organized by the Indian Association of Sacramento (IAS) in Sacramento...

India-USA Healthcare partnership planned at AAPI’s 40th Convention India Post News Service MUMBAI: The huge presence of Indians in USA in the field of medicine is striking based on observation that one out of seven patients is seen...

Screening of the movie ‘Space MOMs’ India Post News Service CHICAGO: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav events, the Indian Consulate supported the screening of the movie ‘Space MOMs’ organized by the US-India Friendship...

Gujarat Maharasthra Day celebrated on 1st May India Post News Service The Federation of Indian Association and the Indian Consulate celebrated Gujarat Maharashtra Day on May 1 2022, at the Indian Consulate premises in New York, as...