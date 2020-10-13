India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Assam asked to be ready in Jan for corona vaccination: Minister

Assam asked to be ready in Jan for corona vaccination: Minister
October 13
16:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GUWAHATI: The central government has asked Assam to be ready for the vaccination against coronavirus from January next year, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

“The central government has informed us that frontline workers and people above 60 will be given priority in the vaccination program. We have been asked to be ready from January to July for the vaccination,” Sarma told the media.

The Minister said that the Centre had held several consultations through videoconference with the state governments to undertake vaccination between January and July 2021. He said that the Centre is expecting COVID-19 vaccine from six to seven sources and the vaccination will be carried out with a mix of vaccines instead of a single one. Sharing data, the Minister claimed that flattening of COVID-19 pandemic curve may have started in Assam.

“The positivity rate has sharply come down to 1.4 per cent whereas the recovery rate has increased to 85 percent. The COVID death rate has also dropped to 0.42 percent. Assam has so far tested 40 lakh samples,” he said.

According to the Minister, of the 1,95,304 persons who tested corona positive in Assam, 1,66,036 recovered whereas 826 patients succumbed to the disease. Sarma also announced the standard protocol for the coming 5-day Durga Puja festival, with a ban on large gatherings, processions and assembly of not more than 50 persons in puja pandals and marquees.

No cultural functions would be held and puja pandals will have to be open on all sides with different entry and exit gates. The Durga Puja organizers will have to ensure use of santisers and masks to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Assam asked to be ready in Jan ... - https://t.co/VR2vKAPian Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #AssamCoronaVaccination #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #HimantaBiswaSarma
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 10:44 am

    7 Indians abducted in #Libya released - https://t.co/6eKC10hckK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 10:41 am

    #Bangladesh rejects Chinese ... - https://t.co/uPEXczlWYy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #China #ChinaBangladeshTies #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #RegionalStability #SinovacBiotech #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:19 am

    Safety Paramount: #WHO on Johnson & ... - https://t.co/Ioy5p0d9mD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #COVID19VaccineJJ #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #JohnsoCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.