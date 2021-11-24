Assam: Guwahati police recovers 50,000 tablets of ‘World is Yours’ drug
GUWAHATI: Guwahati police recovered 50,000 tablets of the ‘World is Yours’ drug, informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
In a tweet, Sarma said, “AssamAgainstDrugs. Another major drug haul by Assam police. The timely interception by GuwahatiPol has led to the successful recovery of 50,000 ‘World is Yours’ tablets. We shall not allow our youth to get trapped by the drugs menace.” (ANI)
