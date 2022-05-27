India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Assam: MHA team arrives in flood-affected areas to assess damage

Assam: MHA team arrives in flood-affected areas to assess damage
May 27
13:44 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GUWAHATI: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday reached Guwahati to examine the districts affected critically due to the flood in Assam and interacted with the State Revenue Department and the officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

One group of the IMCT team, comprising the leader Ravinesh Kumar, FA, NDMA; Anjali Maurya, Assistant Director of Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance; Adelbert Sungi, Regional Officer of Ministry of Road Transport; P. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Secretary and Joint CEO, ASDMA, have scheduled their visit to flood-hit Cachar on Friday and will be visiting Dima Hasao on Saturday (May 28).

Another group of IMCT, including Jintu Das, Joint Director of Ministry of Agriculture; Ajay Kumar Sinha, Superintendent Engineer of Ministry of Jal Shakti; Kailash Shankla, Under Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India will visit Darrang, Nagaon, and Hojai on today and tomorrow (May 27 and May 28).

As per the ASDMA reports, nearly 5.61 lakh people in 12 districts of Assam– Nagaon, Cachar, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Sonitpur are still affected in the deluge.

Although the overall condition has significantly improved in the state, the ASDMA reports suggest nearly 3.68 lakh people in Nagaon, alone, continue to remain affected while as many as 1.50 lakh people in Cachar and 41,036 in Morigaon district are distressed.

The death toll due to flood and landslides raised to 30 after two persons in the Nagaon district were reported dead after drowning in the flood.

The report further stated that 47,139.12 hectares of cropland and 956 villages are still under the water and 66,839 people are currently lodged in 295 relief camps. (ANI)

Also ReadOver 2.83 lakh people still affected by Assam floods

Comments

comments

Tags
Assam Floods 2022Assam Floods NewsAssam Floods UpdatesAssam MizoramAssam Mizoram ClashAssam UpdatesAssam-Mizoram border disputeBJPHimanta Biswa SarmaIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalZoramthanga
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 27th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.