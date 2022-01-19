India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Assembly polls 2022: Rakesh Tikait denies extending support to any political party

Assembly polls 2022: Rakesh Tikait denies extending support to any political party
January 19
10:17 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PRAYAGRAJ: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has denied the reports of the Union extending support to any political party in the run-up to the assembly elections in five states.

Tikait, who arrived at Magh Mela to attend a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of farmers at Parade Ground, on Tuesday, said, “We will not support anyone in this election.”
His statement comes after BKU president Naresh Tikait had appealed for support for the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, after a few hours of the meeting with BJP’s Sanjeev Balyan in Sisauli, the BKU chief withdrew his statement and said that he is not supporting anyone.

In the farmers’ ‘Chintan Shivir’, Rakesh Tikait said, they deliberated on the problems of the farmers.

“Matters related to farmers and the organization were discussed in a three-day brainstorming session,” Rakesh Tikait said. The BKU leader also expressed disappointment against the government claiming that promises were left unfulfilled.

“During the nationwide farmers’ agitation, the government had promised to form a committee. That has not been done. In the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, several of our people were sent to jail and MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra is still on his post. This is a big issue. There are issues with the procurement of grains. These were the topics that were discussed,” Rakesh Tikait said.

He also said that the “biggest victory” of the 13-months of farmers’ agitation against (now repealed) three agricultural laws is that the political parties “now think about them.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwantMannBharatiya Kisan UnionCapt. Amrinder SinghPunjab assembly electionsPunjab CongressPunjab Congress crisisPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab PostRakesh Tikait
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.