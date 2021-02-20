Joe Biden pledges $2B for COVAX NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has announced a pledge of $2 billion for COVAX, the World Health Organization-backed initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines around the world,...

Biden’s Indian-American cabinet nominee runs into Senate opposition NEW YORK: President Joe Biden’s Indian-American nominee for a cabinet post is at risk of not getting the Senate’s approval after a Democratic Senator announced he would not vote for...

Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka visit aims at gaining brownie points to be used against India COLOMBO: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled two-day visit to Sri Lanka beginning 22 February 2021 is aimed at gaining brownie points with Colombo to be used against India, reported...

AstraZeneca to produce coronavirus vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people TOKYO: The AstraZeneca company is going to produce in Japan doses of the coronavirus vaccine enough for 40 million people, the executive director of the Japanese department of the firm...

Sidharth Malhotra set to ‘see you at the movies’ on July 2 MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday announced the theatrical release date of his upcoming biographical war action film ‘Shershaah’. The actor revealed that the film, which also features Kiara...

Will make electric vehicles mandatory for officials of my department, says Gadkari NEW DELHI: In a bid to encourage the use of electric vehicles rather than those running on petrol and diesel, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on...

India, China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today NEW DELHI: After completing the disengagement process from both north and south banks of Pangong Lake, India and China are set to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander level...

Punjab CM Amarinder likely to skip NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi today NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend Saturday’s meeting of the Niti Aayog’s governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said....

PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood days NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day and heaped praise on their culture and traditions. “Best...

COVID-19: After WHO’s probe in Wuhan, China calls for origin tracing in US WASHINGTON: Following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) remarks on the origin of coronavirus in China’s Wuhan city, Beijing has now urged the global health body to do an origin-tracing study...

Biden administration to keep tariffs on China amid review WASHINGTON: The White House expects to keep in place tariffs on China left by the Trump administration though it will evaluate what is appropriate going forward, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...

Riteish, Genelia wake up fans with quirky dance video on yatch: ‘Jago Subah Ho Gayi’ MUMBAI: Bollywood star Genelia Deshmukh on Friday morning treated fans to a cheerful, quirky video clip of a dance on a yacht with husband Riteish and friends. The ‘Jaane Tu...

PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary NEW DELHI: On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king and said his life will motivate country...

Brittany Snow roped in for Ti West horror thriller ‘X’ WASHINGTON: American actor Brittany Snow, best known for her work in the Pitch Perfect movies, has joined ‘X’, the latest horror endeavour from director Ti West. According to The Hollywood Reporter,...

Meet Indian American who leads NASA’s operation Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars WASHINGTON: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover on Thursday (local time) successfully touched down on the surface of Mars after surviving a blazing seven-minute plunge through the...

India’s neighbouring countries, including Pakistan laud PM Modi’s proposals on COVID-19 management NEW DELHI: The neighboring countries of India, including Pakistan, supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five proposals on the management of COVID-19. Speaking during the virtual workshop on ”COVID-19 Management: Experience,...

Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs 90-mark, diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.19 and Rs 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday....

