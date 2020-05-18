Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

At 7.1 cases per lakh, India’s Covid-19 ratio lowest in world: Govt

At 7.1 cases per lakh, India's Covid-19 ratio lowest in world: Govt
May 18
19:45 2020
NEW DELHI: India has about 7.1 cases per lakh population whereas the average of the whole world is 60 cases per lakh population, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said “in terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole.” Spain has reported 494 cases per lakh population, which is the highest, followed by the US, which has 431 cases per lakh population. Italy has 372 cases per lakh population and the UK has 361 cases per lakh population.

The Union Health Ministry said a multi-factorial analysis has been done on the combination of the parameters, which are namely, total active cases, active cases per lakh population, doubling rate (calculated over 7 days period), case fatality rate, testing ratio and test confirmation rate.

“India currently has 56,316 cases under active cases. So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of Covid-19. In the last 24 hours a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured. We have presently a recovery rate of 38.29 percent,” it said.

The Health Ministry said the states have been asked to meticulously delineate the containment and buffer zones and also to ensure stringent implementation of the containment plans in the containment zones. A senior ministry official said in the containment zones, active search for cases through the house to house surveillance by special teams, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, contact tracing, clinical management of all confirmed cases are the priority tasks.

“Further, around each containment zone, a buffer zone has to be delineated so as to ensure that infection does not spread to the adjoining areas. In buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring ILI/SARI cases in health facilities has to be coordinated,” the official said.

