At 8 p.m., PM Modi to address nation

May 12
13:13 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The information was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO tweeted, “Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 p.m. this evening.”

This will be the Prime Minister’s fourth special address to the nation in the last two months. His address comes a day after Modi held a video conference meeting with all the Chief Ministers. The Prime Minister first addressed the nation on March 18 and appealed to the people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22.

On March 24, he announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 and then on April 14 he announced extending it for another 19 days till May 3.

However, the government later announced the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks on May 1 till May 17.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

