India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year

At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year
February 05
14:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHIMLA: Shimla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kalpa, popular for its apple orchards in the Kinnaur district, recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius while mercury dropped to -4.4 degrees Celsius in Manali.

The IMD warned that a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 6, 2022. It also said that there will be another Western Disturbance that is likely to affect Northwest India from February 8.

In the past 24 hours, tourist spot Kufri recorded 60.0 cm snow, the highest in the state while 45.7 cm and 32.6 cm snowfall occurred in Chopal and Shimla respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Police issued the travel advisory on Friday after many roads got blocked due to the heavy snowfall. Despite the heavy snowfall, tourists are arriving in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
Best Time to Visit ShimlaIndia TravelIndian TourismShimlaShimla NewsShimla SnowfallShimla UpdatesTourist guidelinesTravelTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.