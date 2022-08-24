India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

At UNSC, India voices concern over situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

At UNSC, India voices concern over situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
August 24
10:21 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: India on Tuesday said it remained concerned with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, saying that any accident involving nuclear facilities could potentially have disastrous consequences.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council briefing, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said that India continues to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and it attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of these facilities.

The ambassador said India also accords high priority to the discharge by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its Statute in an effective, objective and efficient manner.

“India remains concerned over the situation at the Zaporizhya Nuclear Power Plant. We support the ongoing efforts including that of the IAEA to reduce tensions and steps to ensure nuclear safety and security at the facility,” Kamboj said.

This concern comes as recent weeks have seen an escalation in shelling in and around Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

The UNSC meeting was requested by Russia, whose forces have occupied the plant since March, or shortly after the start of the war, while Ukrainian personnel continue to carry out their on-site operations.

“We have noted the latest information available with regard to the nuclear power plants and facilities in Ukraine, including the updates published on August 19 by the IAEA. We hope the proposed visit by a team from IAEA to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its surrounding areas will be agreed by the two sides, as indicated in their recent statements,” she added.

The Indian envoy to the UN said that New Delhi will continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

Speaking at the same briefing, UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said that an agreement is urgently needed to reestablish the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine as purely civilian infrastructure and prevent a potentially “catastrophic” disaster.

DiCarlo reiterated the UN’s ongoing grave concern over the dangerous situation, recalling the Secretary-General’s appeals for common sense, reason and restraint, as well as dialogue.

The UN has again called for the parties to provide the IAEA with immediate, secure, and unfettered access to the nuclear plant.

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday renewed his request to send a mission to carry out essential safety, security and safeguard activities at the site. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
IndiaRussiaRussia Ukraine WarUkraine NPPUNSCVladimir PutinworldZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.