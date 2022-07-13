FOG Wins 1st Prize in Fremont 4th of July Parade Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: What a start to community celebrations as Bay Area opens up this summer! Festival of Globe (FOG) represented Indian-Americans in Fremontâ€™s 4th...

Interfaith coalition wants prayer in nationâ€™s schools, but rotating among religions Madhu Patel CHICAGO: In view of US Supreme Court backing prayer in public school premises, a multi-faith coalition of Christian-Hindu-Buddhist-Jewish leaders feel that it is time to introduce prayer in...

ATEAUSAâ€™s event to expand US-India Trade India Post News Service Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad delivered the inaugural address at the recent concluded session on ‘Expanding US-India Trade Horizons through Startups & Trusted Networks’ organized...

Grand celebration of Summer Picnic by Indian Seniors of Chicago Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The Indian Seniors of Chicago Summer Picnic was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Busy Woods Grove No. 32 with about 350 members and guests attending...

Sikh Society judged best overall in American Independence Day Parade Rajinder Singh Mago CHICAGO: Sikh Religious Society (SRS) Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, participated in the 65th. Annual Palatine Parade held early this month a part of the Hometown Festival 2022...

IABC & Art of Living host Peace Festival with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar India Post News Service CHICAGO: Global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led the convergence of a large gathering â€˜I Stand for Peaceâ€™ â€“ a Peace Festival in Chicago...

Upasana Kamineni’s URLife is an all-in-one wellness and lifestyle platform Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Vice-Chairperson (CSR) at Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, talks about her endeavor to pursue wellness and creating a meaningful impact in...

From original seriesSaasBahuAchaarPvt. Ltd. to third season of Rangbaaz, ZEE5 Global announces its exciting lineup this JulyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, has geared up to deliver an exciting range of shows and movies across languages and genres this month. With Sona...

CPL Season opens with a thriller match between Phantoms & Destroyers Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Highly awaited sporting Cricket event in Chicago, Chicago Premier League 20/20 tournament, kicked off with much fanfare last week . with the Skokie Sports was lit up...

From Inflation to Recession â€“ What are the signs, how do we prepare and why is this happening? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service More and more economists are predicting we are heading into a recession. Experts discussed in the July 8 briefing, how and why inflation can...

Non-Resident Indian Associations Felicitate Padma Shri Dr. G. Padmaja Reddy Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Families from Chicago suburbs witnessed the felicitation of acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer, guru and 2022 Padma Shri awardee, Dr. G. Padmaja Reddy, at Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago...

Shruthi Swara Laya Academy celebrates 25th Anniversary India Post News Service We at Shruthi Swara Laya are delighted to celebrate 25 years of sharing Indian cultural arts with the Fremont and Tri-City communities. Founded by director Anuradha...

Rhea Chakraborty linked to drugs supply racket in Bollywood, claims NCB MUMBAI: In a startling development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty and others were allegedly involved in a major criminal conspiracy to run a drugs...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 20 years of ‘Devdas’ MUMBAI: There are some movies that you watch, enjoy, and then forget about as soon as you leave the theatre. Then there are films that linger in your thoughts for...

Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth did not eat meat before kissing scene WASHINGTON: Chris Hemsworth temporarily took a break from eating meat during the shooting of a kissing scene with Natalie Portman on the sets of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. On UK’s...

K-pop musicians appear at music festival held in New York, US SEOUL: K-pop music festival was held in central New York, which is known as the ‘center of culture.’ According to pop music industry sources on the 12th, K-pop musicians and...

Hardeep Puri slams opposition, emphasises ‘sense of proportion’ on National Emblem above new Parliament building NEW DELHI: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday took a dig at opposition parties over their allegations of “distortion” in the depiction of lions in the National...

You can now respond to WhatsApp messages with your favourite emoji WASHINGTON: In comparison to Messenger, which is also owned by Meta, WhatsApp took a very long time to implement emoji reactions, and it finally released this capability recently, much to...

England skipper Jos Buttler lauds excellent show by Indian bowlers after 10-wicket loss in first ODI KENNINGTON: Following his side’s crushing ten-wicket defeat to India in the first ODI, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler lauded the Men in Blue for exploiting the conditions at The Oval...