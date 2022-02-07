Aus borders to open to fully vaccinated tourists from Feb 21: PM

China opposes further NATO expansion BRUSSELS: China believes NATO’s expansion does not contribute to global security and stability, the Chinese Mission in the EU said on Tuesday. The statement comes as the situation around Ukraine...

World appreciated initiatives taken by India during COVID pandemic: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world is appreciating the initiatives taken by India during the ongoing COVID pandemic. In his reply to the debate...

After 2019 season, thought my IPL career was over: Siraj NEW DELHI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed that he thought his Indian Premier League (IPL) was over after a poor 2019 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the...

Gillespie not interested in coaching Australia after Langer’s resignation ADELAIDE: Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie on Tuesday said that he is not interested in coaching Australia after Justin Langer’s resignation. Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men’s team head coach...

China encroaching along Nepal border: report KATHMANDU: A Nepalese government report has accused China of encroaching into western Nepal along their shared border. The report was commissioned in September last year after reports emerged that China...

Australian defense minister dismisses reports of plan to depose PM CANBERRA: Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton has rejected reports suggesting he is preparing to depose Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of the 2022 election. Dutton on Tuesday insisted he is...

UP CM giving advertisements when bodies of people floating in river during COVID 2nd wave: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanth saying that the latter was giving advertisements in the Time magazine when...

Will make Uttarakhand “international spiritual capital for Hindus”: Arvind Kejriwal HARIDWAR: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make Uttarakhand an “international spiritual capital for Hindus” if the party is voted...

The iconic songs of the Nightingale of India NEW DELHI: After a prolonged illness and hospitalisation, ‘The Nightingale of India,’ Lata Mangeshkar, passed away at the age of 92. Music gives hope to the soul. From the 1940s...

With Channi, Congress eyes Dalit votes in other states too NEW DELHI: With Charanjit Singh Channi, the Chief Ministerial face in Punjab, the Congress eyes Dalit votes in other states too — Uttarakhand and Goa which are going to polls...

Shanghai’s tourism sector rakes in billions during Spring Festival SHANGHAI: Shanghai received nearly 11 million visitors and raked in over 17.7 billion yuan ($2 billion) during this year’s Spring Festival holiday, local authorities said. During the seven-day national holiday...

Aus borders to open to fully vaccinated tourists from Feb 21: PM CANBERRA: Australia’s international borders will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists from February 21 after almost two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on...

S.Korea military unveils ‘robot chefs’ to cut workload, improve meals SEOUL: South Korea’s military unveiled its novel line-up of “robot chefs” at a boot camp on Monday in an effort to lessen troops’ workload and meet growing calls to improve...

Sack Rishi Sunak, cabinet colleague reportedly tells UK PM LONDON: One cabinet colleague is reported to have asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sack Rishi Sunak, the capable Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer in the same government. Two...

Indian-origin blood cancer survivor meets her blood stem cell donor BENGALURU: An Indian-origin blood cancer survivor from Kuwait for the first time virtually met her blood stem cell donor who gave her a second chance at life. Sheeja, 38, a nurse...

US authorities charge 6 Indian call centres, directors in alleged scam NEW YORK: Six Indian call centre companies and their directors have been charged by US authorities in an alleged conspiracy to defraud Americans by posing as officials from the government...

Ottawa declares state of emergency amid ongoing ‘freedom convoy’ protests OTTAWA: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in the city amid the ongoing protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the city administration said. The current wave of...

Sri Lanka needs to save its economy from China’s debt-trap policy: Report WASHINGTON: Amid the ongoing economic downturn in Sri Lanka, the Washington-based group Global Strat View said that the island nation has to rethink seriously to save its economy, which analysts...

Here’s how netizens are reacting to SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral MUMBAI: While the whole nation has been mourning the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, netizens are reacting to a viral picture of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his manager...