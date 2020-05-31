Road ahead is a long one, says Modi on COVID-19 fight NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that even though curbs have been lifted and the economy has opened-up, people still need to be vigilant without laxity. The...

US riots against human rights violations, question its global role NEW YORK: The sorrow and anger behind the riots against human rights violations setting the US afire coast-to-coast, has raises questions about the role of the country – in particular...

India-China troop clash video content not authenticated: Army NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Sunday reacted to surfacing of a purported video of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops on social media, saying its contents are not...

Aus PM makes ‘samosas’, wishes to share with Modi CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday showed off a new skill of making vegetarian ‘samosas’ with mango chutney “from scratch”, and said that he “would have liked to...

Trump to include India, Russia, Australia, S.Korea in G7 NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone the G7 summit till September and invite India, Russia, Australia and South Korea to discuss a plan on how to...

Options may be to cancel it this year: MCC chief Sangakkara on WT20 MUMBAI: The ICC T20 World Cup has been a matter of hot debate with some calling for it to be postponed to 2022 with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic...

SpaceX sends 2 NASA astronauts to ISS in historic mission WASHINGTON: Scripting a historic chapter for the US space programme, Elon Musk-run SpaceX on Saturday sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard the reusable Falcon 9...

Â US Open considering tournament without fans WASHINGTON: The US Open is considering holding the Grand Slam in front of limited or possibly no fans, local media reported on Saturday. With the tournament still on schedule, the...

Trump postpones G7 summit amid pandemic WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced thay he would postpone the G7 Summit until September. Calling G7 “a very outdated group of countries”, Trump also told reporters on Saturday that...

Older men who don’t give a damn about Covid-19 need guidance NEW YORK: If your father or an old man in your society does not give a damn about Covid-19, it is time to tell them that not worrying in golden...

Hotels, restaurants to open in non-containment zones from June 8 NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till June 30, but along with phase-wise relaxations in restrictions like reopening of hotels and schools in non-containment...

Int’l flights not to operate till June-end, decision in JulyÂ Â NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday decided not to resume international air travel till June-end, and a decision to restart the services will be taken only in July, depending upon...

Global COVID-19 cases top 6 mn: Johns HopkinsÂ WASHINGTON: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 369,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of...

No crisis can determine India’s future: PM Narendra Modi BY PM NARENDRA MODI Dear friends, A year ago, a golden chapter was added to the history of Indian democracy. After decades, the people of the country gave a second...

Pak chicanery on Indian ‘Islamophobia’ checkmated at OIC meet ISLAMABAD: In a massive reverse for Pakistans Machiavellian maneuvers, the UAE and Maldives slammed the door on a Pakistani attempt to set up an informal group of Organisation of Islamic...

India in proposed UK alliance to curb telecom reliance on China LONDON: The UK has pitched for the ‘D10’, a grouping of 10 democratic countries comprising the G7 and India, among others, to create an alternate source for 5G technology and...

Pak foreign office gaffes over diplomatic fiasco in NY OIC meet ISLAMABAD: Confusions confounded existed in the Pakistan Foreign Office as it tied itself in knots earlier this week. After IANS reported on how the Maldivian and the UAE Ambassadors in...

Trump blasts China over Hong Kong WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that Washington will no longer extend preferential treatment to Hong Kong in light of China’s bid to exercise tighter control over the former British...

Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by October, claims Pfizer CEO NEW YORK: Global pharmaceutical major Pfizer believes that a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 could be ready by the end of October, the company’s CEO Albert Bourla said. Pfizer is conducting clinical...