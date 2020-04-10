Something went wrong with the connection!

Australia jewelry firm urged to withdraw Lord Ganesha belly rings

April 10
13:29 2020
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indian-Americans across the country, have strongly pitched Tweed Heads (NSW, Australia) based jewelry retailer The Belly Ring Shop (Tummy Toys) for immediate withdrawal of belly button rings carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, dubbing it highly inappropriate.

RajanZed who has spear headed the protest said that, Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s belly button or used as a “navel toy” or become a tool for “sexy navel fashion”. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also mentioned that Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. He argued such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the Hindus. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.

Ten belly-button/navel/belly-piercing rings and belly-button/belly/navel bars on this retailer’s website were seemingly named on Ganesha and carried the image of Lord Ganesha and were priced between $5 to $14.90.

The Belly Ring Shop (Tummy Toys), which calls itself “Australia’s trusted” “The MEGA Belly Bar Shop”, was founded in 2008. It describes its jewelry as “essential sexy navel fashion”, states to have 6,000+ belly bars and its Mission includes “no belly button is left without sensational bling”. Helene Holtsbaum is the owner.

Comments

comments

