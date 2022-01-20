India Post News Paper

Australia, Pakistan teams ‘perfect’ for thrilling and exciting series, says Rizwan
January 20
11:18 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan feels Australia and Pakistan are two teams that make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs, and a T20I against Pakistan in March and April. All three tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the three ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be Australia’s first visit to Pakistan in 24 years.
Rizwan, who made world record for most T20I runs last year, has expressed excitement for the Australia series.

“Australia has recently won the Ashes and they are a strong side, but we have also had a tremendous year and have shined brightly across all formats. These two teams make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series,” Rizwan told (Pakistan Cricket Board) PCB digital.

Rizwan has said that his energy is already bouncing off the walls to face a competitive side like Australia at home.

“I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia’s tour of Pakistan,” said Rizwan.

“I have read some very positive remarks from the stakeholders in Australia about the tour to Pakistan. The entire nation of Pakistan is ready to welcome Australia for the historic tour after 24 years,” he added.

Mohammad Rizwan is convinced that a strong bond between cricketers of both nations will further magnify the excitement of this notable tour.

“Both nations share a strong connection. Australian cricketers like Usman Khawaja participate in the PSL, and our players (Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain) recently featured in the KFC Big Bash League 2021-22. This further strengthens the bond between two countries,” said Rizwan.

“Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, passionately shared his views about Pakistan. Similarly, the love and admiration in Justin Langer, head coach of Australia, eyes was prominent for Pakistan when I met him at the semi-final of the global event in Dubai,” he signed off. (ANI) 

