Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Australia PM cancels India trip over bushfire crisis

Australia PM cancels India trip over bushfire crisis
January 04
10:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cancelled an official visit to India amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in his country that has so far killed at least 20 people and has destroyed thousands of acres of land.

Morrison on Friday called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the phone to inform him about the cancellation of his four-day trip which was to begin from January 13, Xinhua news agency quoted sources as saying.

Morrison has called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Saturday to discuss escalating the military response to bushfires, which were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic weather conditions.

“The role of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will become greater and greater in the days ahead, particularly when the things they do, the airlifting, the evacuations, the engineering support, the -accommodation, the evacuation centres,” Morrison told the media here on Friday.

“All of this (will) become more and more required as these fires get larger and larger.”

When asked if he has requested additional firefighting support from overseas, Morrison said “of course”.

Temperatures across Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), the two states that have been hardest-hit by the fires in recent days, were expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Trump says Soleimani responsible for terrorist plots in Delhi - https://t.co/BfahalmOLf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Uy86DWmYXi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:29 am

PM to set 5-year vision to push growth, #Investment - https://t.co/LtiK2j6MF4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8yzK8LYoqA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:27 am

Australia PM cancels India trip over bushfire crisis - https://t.co/kNSWhajmf1 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vyulgp0KB3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:25 am

Google News discontinues digital magazines as no readers - https://t.co/nbItwaZ7OB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uS95ntP2yI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 4, 2020, 5:24 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.