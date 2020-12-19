Australia win 1st Test after shooting India out for 36

ADELAIDE: Australia scored a sensational eight-wicket victory against India the first Test, a day-night affair, to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series at the Adelaide Oval. After their pace bowlers Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) caused a carnage to skittle out India for 36, their lowest Test total, Australia reached the target of 90 for the loss of just two wickets.

Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Having conceded a 53-run first innings lead, with the Indians adding a further nine to it on Friday night itself, Australia moved into driver’s seat early in the first session itself as they ended Indian innings at 36.

Pat Cummins took four for 21 in 10.2 overs while Josh Hazlewood took five for eight in five overs to share nine wickets as India innings ended at 36/9 for their lowest Test total in their 82-year Test cricket history. India’s worst Test innings total before this was 42 against Mike Denness’ England at Lord’s in 1974.

Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

India, who began at the overnight score of nine for one, had a nightmarish start when they lost four wickets at the team total of 15 and then four runs later at 19 lost their sixth wicket in the form of skipper Virat Kohli.

They then lost Wriddhiman Saha and R. Ashwin on successive deliveries to be 26 for eight. Hanuma Vihari then scored a four and got a single to get India clear of the three lowest scores in Test history, 26 by New Zealand and 30 twice by South Africa.

However, Vihari fell as the ninth batsman at the team score of 31.

Earlier, India lost four wickets on 15. Overnight batsman Jasprit Bumrah, who had walked in as nightwatchman on Friday, was caught and bowled by Pat Cummins off a change of pace. Then Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind off Cummins’ delivery that moved just a bit as the India No. 3 fell for an eight-ball duck.

Josh Hazlewood then got two wickets in one over as he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, getting him caught behind off his first ball and followed it up with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, who was also caught behind for a four-ball duck. Skipper Virat Kohli got a four towards third man but was soon after caught at gully by Cameron Green off Cummins.

The carnage by Aussies saw India lose five wickets for four runs in just under six overs, from 15/1 to 19/6. They were 26 for eight at the drinks break. At the score of 26, they lost Wriddhiman Saha, caught at short midwicket and R. Ashwin who was caught behind to be eight down for 26.

The Indian innings lasted just 21.2 overs. Joe Burns then scored a quick half-century to help Australia knock off the runs in 21 overs. Brief scores: India 244 and 36 for nine (J. Hazlewood 5/8, P. Cummins 4/21) vs Australia 191 and 93/2 (J Burns 51 not out, R Ashwin 1/16).

