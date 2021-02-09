India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Australian Open: Sumit Nagal suffers first-round loss, bows out of tournament

Australian Open: Sumit Nagal suffers first-round loss, bows out of tournament
February 09
12:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the ongoing Australian Open on Tuesday as he suffered a first-round loss.

Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis defeated Nagal 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round and this ended Nagal’s hopes of progressing ahead in the ongoing Grand Slam.
Nagal was put under a lot of pressure in the first set and Berankis gave him no chance of settling in and Lithuania’s tennis star wrapped up the set in no time.

The world-number 73 Berankis created further pressure in the second set and Nagal was not given a chance of making any sort of comeback. Berankis had gone on to take a 4-0 lead in the second set, but Nagal made an amazing comeback and he was able to bring the scoreline level to 4-4. However, Berankis managed to maintain his composure and he finally took the second set 7-5.

Berankis continued with his momentum and in the end, he won the third set as well to win the match in straight sets against Nagal. Earlier, Nagal had admitted that his preparation for the Australian Open was not ideal but he was prepared to give it his all in the ongoing Grand Slam.

“It is the same situation for everyone, for me, I would have liked to play some more tournaments, but unfortunately I had to end my last season a month earlier. There is nothing I can change, I am trying to practice as much as possible,” said Nagal during a virtual press conference. I have a gut feeling that I am going to play someone who is ranked in the top-ten. I think I was lucky enough that our flight had no Covid cases, I would call myself lucky that I got to practice or be out of my room for five hours a day,” he added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    It was #Andolanjeevis who helped ... - https://t.co/S2Z2RNm2ZU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 11:16 am

    India-US joint military ... - https://t.co/8RRsjwCV6k Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChinookHelicopters #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaUSJointMilitaryExercise #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:59 am

    Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action ... - https://t.co/IwH84nb1Hy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #BretLee #BrianLara #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MuttiahMuralitharan #Natarajan #RishabhPant
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:56 am

    I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam ... - https://t.co/Ick6Xgts93 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #FarmersProtest #GhulamNabiAzad #HindustaniMuslim #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Political #PunjabFarmers #RajyaSabha
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.