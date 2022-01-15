India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Australian Open will be great with or without Novak Djokovic, says Rafael Nadal

Australian Open will be great with or without Novak Djokovic, says Rafael Nadal
January 15
10:34 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal on Saturday said the Australian Open is much more important than any one player while talking about his rival Novak Djokovic, who is currently fighting deportation from Australia.

Ahead of the start of the season’s first Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal at Melbourne Park in his pre-event press conference said: “Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him.”

Currently, nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is still in the draw to defend his title in Melbourne after the Serbian’s visa was cancelled on Friday by Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs. Djokovic is placed against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round.

When asked about how different AO 2022 would look with Djokovic in the draw and without him, Rafa said: “I tell you one thing, it’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt.”

“But there is no one player in history that’s more important than an event, no? The players stays and then goes, and other players are coming. No one, even Roger, Novak, myself, Bjorn Borg, who was amazing at his times, tennis keep going. Australian Open is much more important than any player. If he’s playing finally, okay. If he’s not playing, Australian Open will be great Australian Open with or without him. That’s my point of view,” the Spaniard added.

Notably, long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are in the same half of the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2022, putting them on track for a blockbuster semifinal clash, if the defending champion is not deported.

Djokovic, the world No.1, top seed, and three-time defending champion will be playing for an incredible 10th title at Melbourne Park – as well as a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

But Nadal is also chasing Slam title No.21, with the Spaniard and the Serb currently inseparable having each won 20 major trophies. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAustralian Open 2022Covid Vaccine Australian OpenGreg HuntLive Tennis UpdatesNovak DjokovicNovak Djokovic Vaccine ExpemptionNovak Djokovic VisaRafael NadalTennisTennis Updates
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.