Australian PM announces new Consulate General in Bengaluru
November 17
15:33 2021
SYDNEY: Terming Bengaluru as the world’s fastest-growing technology hub, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced a new Consulate General in the capital city of the Indian state of Karnataka.

“I’m pleased to let you know that Australia is also seeking to establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru,” Morrison said at Sydney Dialogue. “Bengaluru is the world’s fastest-growing technology hub – of course we want to be part of it. It is home to a third of India’s unicorn companies,” he added.
Morrison further stated that Australia’s new mission in Bengaluru would expand their diplomatic presence in India to five posts. He also expressed resolve to strengthen relations with India adding that it will deepen its ties to “India’s innovators, to your technologists and entrepreneurs – as well as India’s governments at all levels.”

Announcing Australia’s first-ever Blueprint for Critical Technologies at that event, Morrison stated that this signals country’s firm commitment to shaping the development and adoption of critical technologies internationally, including by working with trusted partners like India.

The Australian PM said that there is so much to do with India in the field of technology, adding that both countries are already cooperating on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, digital economy.

“There is much we can do with India in this area – some of which I have already touched on today, including as part of our Quad partnership,” he said at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue on emerging, critical and cyber technologies.

He also informed the forum that he will be speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, India’s biggest technology summit today. (ANI) 

Australian PM Scott Morrison, Consulate General in Bengaluru, India Australia Relations, Indo Australian Relations
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

