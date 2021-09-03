India Post News Paper

Australian PM condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand

September 03
15:31 2021
CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in New Zealand and said, “our thoughts are with all those affected”.

“Australia condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Auckland. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We stand with our Kiwi family in deploring all such violent acts designed to create fear and divide us. Kia kaha New Zealand,” Morrison tweeted.
At least six people were wounded in the terrorist attack at a supermarket in New Zealand. The suspect, a Sri Lankan national, has been fatally shot by police, New Zealand Herald reported.

In an address, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the attack was carried out by an ‘ISIS-inspired lone wolf’.Â “This was a violent attack, it was senseless on innocent New Zealanders,” she said. “I want to acknowledge the six New Zealanders injured.” Police were following the man after he left home and walked into the New Lynn Countdown this afternoon – before he took a knife from a shelf, and carried out the attack.

Three of the six shoppers are in critical condition in the hospital. (ANI)

