India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Australian science on a mission to end plastic waste

Australian science on a mission to end plastic waste
March 22
11:36 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SYDNEY: Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, will tackle Australia’s plastic pollution problem, pledging to help Australia reduce 80 per cent of its plastic waste by the end of the decade.

An initial $50M will be invested into CSIRO’s Ending Plastic Waste Mission, to develop cutting-edge science and innovation to change the way Australia makes, uses, recycles and disposes of plastics.

Plastic waste is a critical global challenge, and the Mission is looking to partner with countries who have the same shared vision of reducing plastic waste, with an initial focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

CSIRO and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade recently launched the Plastics Innovation Hub Indonesia with Indonesian innovators, investors, community leaders, government, industry, and researchers to address the plastics issue and develop solutions specific for Indonesia. 

The Mission’s current partners and collaborators include Australian industry, government and universities, and several international organisations including the National Science Foundation, University of Texas at Austin and U.S. Department of Energy’s BOTTLE Consortium.

With global use of plastic expected to double by 2040, CSIRO’s Chief Executive Larry Marshall said the challenge was far bigger than any one institution or country.

“The Ending Plastic Waste Mission will bring together the whole innovation system, to turn science into solutions that will benefit the environment and create economic opportunities for Australia and the globe,” Dr Marshall said.

“By working together, by aligning our efforts, and by pushing each other further for a common cause, we can tackle seemingly impossible challenges â€“ like protecting our environment while making sustainability profitable for business. And we can achieve it faster.”

The plastic waste industry is valued globally at about $87 billion and developing circular economy plastic initiatives for recycling is expected to provide US$67 billion in value globally by 2025.

“By turning plastic waste into a renewable resource, the Mission will deliver collaborative scientific and manufacturing capabilities to drive new technologies across the entire plastics supply chain,” Dr Marshall said.

Research under the mission includes:

  • Changing the way we make, use, and recycle plastics
  • Supporting a sustainable plastics circular economy 
  • Revolutionising packaging and waste systems.

CSIRO is Australia’s pre-eminent national science organisation, accelerating innovation through global science. In 2021, CSIRO worked with 492 international collaborators from 70 countries.

Multimedia: https://www.csiro.au/en/news/News-releases/2022/CSIRO-on-a-mission-to-end-plastic-waste

Ending Plastic Waste Mission – Ending Plastic Waste Mission

Comments

comments

Tags
AustraliaAustralia's national science agencyBharat BiotechCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldCSIROplastic pollutionplastic pollution problemSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.