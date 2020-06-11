Avi Verma launches Jagran Tv for the Indian community

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: A well-known community activist and ardent Mata Devotee Avi Verma launched a first ever, non-commercial Channel Jagran Tv Chicago, to cater to needs of elderly and new Indian immigrants to Chicagoland enabling them enjoy Mata Bhajans and Darshans at home.

Due to the changes in the technology and as per the society demands, on May 31, 2020, Dr. Avi Verma’s Jagran Tv Chicago achieved another milestone, by Launching Jagran Tv Chicago on Facebook Live. The response has been tremendous. The currents times needed such a program and channel at this hour of need, where the temples are closed, due to pandemic.

Jagran Tv Chicago page will be presenting Live Mata Rani Chowki by famous Mata Bhagats and artists every Sunday at 8.30PM IST and 10.00AM CST (US). The effort is well appreciated and supported by the Indian community all over the world

Besides the Pujaris representing Chintpurni Mandir, Jawala Ji Mandir, Nainadevi Mandir and Mansa Devi Mandir have posted their blessings, Legendary Mata Devotees like Narinder Chanchal Ji and Lakhbir Singh Lakha Ji have conveyed their best wishes for the channel via video messages, posted on the page.

Avi Verma has expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the overwhelming support by the community to the Jagran Tv Chicago page. He reported to us that there is currently, a waiting list to get a slot on the Jagran Tv Chicago Page. Due to the growing demands, they are also considering to open up another slot attributed to Sham Baba, Baba Balak Nath, Bhole Nath, Ram Bhajans and Sai Bhajans in next few weeks.

Avi Verma has been serving the Chicagoland Indian Community by doing Mata ki Chowkis, Jagrans for last 25 years and also by brings first ever full night Jagran by Narinder Chanchal Ji to Midwest and Jagrans by Lakhbir Singh Lakha in the US and Canada area.

Born to a well-known educationist family of Principal B R Verma, Avinash began his professional career as an income tax lawyer in 1976 in India. He came to this country three decades ago for a better life.

He felt a need to do better in different areas and launched his flagship company North Shore Medical Education to help offshore medical students, with South Asian diaspora in particular, to get placed in various universities to shore up their medical education and get nicely equipped to compete for Residency spots in North America.

Last year, Avinash Verma, along with his sons Dr Ashish Ansal and Ankush Ansal, launched a new service to patients in India to consult a physician in USA for their medical issues via android and I-phone app Superfyt.com.

An acclaimed devotee of Maa Durge, Avi Verma is Chairman, North Shore Medical Educational, pioneer in medical education; Chairman, Midwest Clinicals & Recruitments, a pioneer in Clinical Education; Chairman, Superfyt Inc Consult, a Physician in US from any corner of the world. For information call Avi Verma 773 8661222 (Cell) FB pages: Jagran Tv Chicago. Meri Maiya Bhajans by AviVerma. YouTube: Jagran Tv Chicago, Website: www.jagranTv.us

