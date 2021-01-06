NAINA board’s plan for a new term

India Post News Service

NEW JERSEY: The new governing board National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA) is consisting of 39-member and is headed by Dr. Lydia Albuquerque from New Jersey.

AccammaKallel from Houston has been named NAINA’s Executive Vice President.

Dr. Bobby Varghese is the Vice President The Secretary for 2021-22 is Suja Thomas, from Albany, New York Tara Shajan is the newly elected Treasurer

During its term the Board of NAINAwill focus on communication, advocacy, research, education, and storytelling (C.A.R.E.S). As globalization and recent pandemic have changed the business of non-profit organizations, NAINA’s short-term goal is to increase visibility and membership through innovative and improved analytics and management

Dr. Albuquerque said “NAINA will move ahead with the mindset of making a difference and advocating for others through education and research”. Members will be encouraged to tell their stories of how they developed resilience as nurses during the pandemic through the creation of a coffee table book at the end of their term.

In addition, discussions initiated to form a NAINA Leadership Academy to develop leadership skills in Indian nurses. NAINA is currently the continuing education provider for the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Members of state chapters and NAINA virtual members in other state, receive tuition fee concessions ranging from 10 to 30 percent for higher studies at Walden, Chamberlain, and Grand Canyon Universities.

Former NAINA President Dr. Agnes Therady is the new Advisory Board Chairperson and Dr. Jackie Michael, Sarah Gabriel, Dr. Solymole Kuruvilla, and Dr. Omana Simon are members of the Advisory Board. Dr. Rachel Zachariah chairs the bylaw committee, Vidya Kanakaraj chairs Award and Scholarship, Dr. George Peter, Editorial and Journal, Dr. Anne Luckose, Research and Grant, Dr. PressennaParackal, Communications, Dr. Anna George, Advance Practice, Dr. Nancy Fernandes Membership, Sandra Emmanuel, Professional Development and Education, and Pauline Alookaran chairs the Election Committee.

The presidents of the state-level associations are also members of the NAINA Governing Board. Asha Suresh- Austin Texas Chapter, Bobby Thomas- New Jersey 1, Uma Venugopal- New Jersey 2, Nargita Arora-South Florida, Sally Kulangara- Central Florida, DeepthyVerghese- Atlanta Georgia, Mercy Roy- South Carolina, Dr. Anna George- New York, Kasturi Sivakumar- Albany New York, Missam Merchant- San Antonio Texas, Dr. Anumol Thomas- Houston Texas, Renee John- Dallas North Texas, Anne Zachariah- Oklahoma, Shiji Alex- Chicago Illinois, Dr. AmpiliUmayamma- Arizona, Santhosh Sunny -Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Harkarit Bal – California, Dr. Vijaya Ramakrishna- Maryland, Anna Cherian- Connecticut, K.C Johnson- Michigan, and Dr. SujayaDevarayasamudram -North Carolina are the chapter presidents of NAINA.

