Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Avoid ‘nationalism’, it refers to ‘Hitler, Nazism’: Bhagwat

Avoid ‘nationalism’, it refers to ‘Hitler, Nazism’: Bhagwat
February 20
16:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RANCHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said people should desist from using the word “nationalism” as it has connotations of “Hitler and Nazism”.

“Do not use the word ‘Nationalism’. Use ‘National’, ‘Nationality’, ‘Nation’. The meaning of ‘Nationalism’ is Hitler, Nazism and Fascism. The aim of the Sangh is to boost the feeling of patriotism and feeling of Hinduism,” said Bhagwat at an RSS programme in Ranchi. He is here for a five-day RSS event.

He said “The aim of Sangh is nothing more than uniting the Hindu society. It does not mean that Sangh interferes in federal system of the country. The Swayamsevaks are dedicated to their aim. By feeling proud of the culture of our country we have to work to take the country to new heights. We have to make India a world ‘Guru’.”

“Sangh does not want to become big for itself and same is the case with India. Many countries which became too big met their downfall. In today’s world the superpowers use the world’s resources for themselves and try to impose their will on other countries. The scholars feel that any country becoming big is not good for the world.”

“When India has become big then it has served the interest of the world. Today the world needs us. It is not that India will become world Guru by speeches of Sangh. No one will say thank you in making of the country. The country gives us everything and we should learn that we also have to contribute for the country,” said Bhagwat. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches 'Holi Ghee' - https://t.co/z1eyqxQVw2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0UdLqd71vV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:58 am

Number of Indians getting permanent residency in #Canada increases - https://t.co/Fk6F3SAKD3 Get your news feature… https://t.co/H8H5FCqd1Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:55 am

Indian cleaner in #Dubai steals watches worth $2mn - https://t.co/qrBlWfSUHB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7BXMBjmlFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:51 am

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election - https://t.co/PTsvCvwOrE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mSFigd9rLC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.