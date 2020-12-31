AwardsÂ given in memory of Mata Gujri Ji and Four Sahibzaade

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: December is known as month of sacrifices in Sikh history as Sikhs 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji sacrificed his whole family during its cold nights fighting against the tyranny of Mugal Emperor Aurangzeb.

His father Guru Teg Bahadur ji was beheaded in public in Delhi in November. His 2 elder sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Juzhar Singh at the age of 17 and 14 died fighting in Shri Chamkaur Sahib while his two younger sons Baba Jorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh and Guruâ€™ mother Mata Gujri ji were imprisonedin bitter cold in Thanda Burz (Cold Tower) in Suba (state) Sirhand, Punjab, India, without any covers or food.

The Younger sons or Sahibzaade, (as we call them) were offered bribes, threatened to convert to Islam, which they refused. They were then bricked alive. Then they were brought to Wazir Khanâ€™ court and their throats cut in public at the tender age of 6 and 8, which is against Islam. In Punjab, even today, many people do not hold any celebrations, some even sleep on floor to show respect.

In Chicago, the community paid tribute to them with Sikh Seva Foundation, a newly formed, 501 C, not for profit organization giving $250 scholarships to Bibi Parvesh Kaur Mehta in memory of Mata Gujri ji and 4 scholarships to S Anmol Singh, BetiMeher Kaur, S Jaskirat Singh and S Mehtab Singh.

Bibi Mehta has been offering her services in Palatine Gurdwara Sahib for a long time in Langar. Anytime, there is help needed, she and her daughter always volunteer. Now, for a long time, she has been planting flowers, watering them, fertilizing them without any monetary help. Her late husband, S Kanwarpal Singh Mehta was a Board member of Sikh Religious Society Palatine Gurdwara Sahib.

Both Palatine Gurdwara Sahib and Wheaten Gurdwara Sahib have Sunday schools, where children learn about Sikh history and Sikh way of life. So awards were limited to both Sunday schools. There were 4 main questions. First were basic principals of Sikh philosophy. Second, what kinds of problems Sikh kids face in school and how they handled. 3rd was, how does the sacrifices of Mata g and Sahibzaade influence their lives. 4th was how have they implemented the teachings of Shri Guru Granth Sahib in their lives. Then there was question of if they keep Sikh symbols on them, weather they can read, write Gurmukhi.

Written papers were judged by Head Granthy of Wheaten Gurdwara Sahib, Bhai Mohinder Singh, Head Granthy of Palatine Gurdwara Sahib, Bhai Parminderjit Singh, Sikh Religious Society Board member and Ex Principal Sunday School S Amardev Singh Badesha, Sikh Religious Society Religious Committee Chairman S Surinderpal Singh Kalra and Sikh Religious Society Religious committee Exec. Secretary Thakar Singh Basati. Winners were given certificates too to help in schools.

Sikh Seva Foundation is an extension of previous Sikh Outreach Society. It will continue programs run by Sikh Outreach Society like, â€˜Get to know your Sikh Neighborâ€™ and

â€˜Grandparents Day picnicâ€™. Now the main difference is not for profit status. Sikh Seva can be reached at [email protected] or Thakar Singh Basati at 847-736-6092.

