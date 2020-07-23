Ayodhya is one & well known to the world: Alok Kumar, VHP
India Post News Service
NEW DELHI: The working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad advocate Shri Alok Kumar said that Bhagwan Shri Ram & Bhagwan Pashupati Nath ji are the bounding force of Indo-Nepal religious, cultural & spiritual relations.
VHP working president said that Hindu scriptures, janshruti, customs, traditions and history have no different view about Shri Ram Janm-bhumi (birth place) Ayodhya. The present Ayodhya is the only birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Shri Ram barat proceeds to Janakpuri from Ayodhya every year. Itâ€™s impossible to misguide on the issue.
The statement of Shri KP Sharma Oli, the prime minister of Nepal regarding Ayodhya and Shri Ram is seems have been given under the pressure of a foreign power. Itâ€™s an unsuccessful attempt to break the unbreakable ties between the religious Hindu communities of the both the countries. His statement probably canâ€™t be relied-upon by anybody except himself, Kumar added.