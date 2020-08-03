Ayodhya railway station: A replica of Ram temple

AYODHYA: When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Ram temple before they actually visit the shrine. The Ayodhya railway station is getting a makeover and will be a replica of the Ram temple. Equipped with modern facilities, the first phase of the new station will be completed by June 2021.

This overhaul of the station assumes significance as the construction of the temple is also expected to be completed by 2023-24. According to Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Tripathi, continuous efforts are being made to provide a new look to the station while modernising it. He said that these works are being done to provide devotees and tourists modern facilities at the station.

After the temple construction, Ayodhya is likely to attract devotees and tourists from across the world. Railways had earlier given approval of Rs 80 crore for the new station building but the amount has now been increased to Rs 104.77 crore.

According to a statement by Jagtosh Shukla, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow, the station building is being constructed by the RITES Enterprise of Railways.

The construction will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the development work on platform number 1 to 3 will be done along with the developing the circulating and holding area. In the second phase, a new station building will be constructed and other facilities will be developed.

Under these facilities, the work is going on for the renovation of internal and external premises of the station such as the expansion of the number of ticket counters, an extension of the waiting room, construction of three air-conditioned waiting rooms, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet and 10-bed female dormitory and toilet.

The works of constructing an additional foot over bridge, food plaza, shops, additional toilets and other desired facilities are also underway. Apart from this, a tourist centre, taxi booth, VIP lounge, auditorium, and a special guest house will also come up in the complex.

