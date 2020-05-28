India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ayodhya saints, Babri plaintiff slam Pak remark on temple

Ayodhya saints, Babri plaintiff slam Pak remark on temple
May 28
15:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AYODHYA: Saints and seers in Ayodhya have reacted strongly to Pakistan’s statement on temple construction in corona times.

The Pakistan foreign office has tweeted that “While world is grappling with unprecedented #COVID19, RSS-BJP combine is busy unabashedly advancing “Hindutva” agenda. The commencement of construction of a Mandir at the site of Babri Masjid is another step in this direction & Govt & people of Flag of Pakistan condemn it in the strongest terms.”

The saints in Ayodhya have asked Pakistan not to cross limits or else a Ram temple will be constructed in Islamabad too.

The seers have asked the government of India to give a ‘befitting’ reply to Pakistan.

The Babri plaintiff Iqbal Ansari also echoed similar sentiments when he said that Pakistan should stop interfering in India’s internal matters.

Ansari said, “Muslim in India have respected and accepted the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple. Pakistan should stop playing politics on the issue and trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. It is our internal matter and we know how to deal with it.”

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple, said, “Several temples were located in Pakistan after Partition and all of them have been demolished. We are constructing our temple in our land after the Supreme Court verdict and Pakistan has no authority to question the timing. India should teach those a lesson who kill our soldiers on the borders.”

Mahant Shashikant Das who leads the daily Saryu ‘aarti’, said that as Hindus, we are free to construction or renovate our temples and in this case, the Supreme Court has allowed us to construct the temple. Pakistan has no business to interfere in our matters.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Trump thanks Indian-American aide for seniors' insulin deal - https://t.co/Y3DBZiHUTa Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/SA9JM5Ylut
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:12 am

    Death of US black man in ... - https://t.co/27iKLY5KOP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfricanAmericansâ€¦ https://t.co/zaV4OSbdQJ
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:09 am

    PM pays tributes to #Savarkar on birth anniversary - https://t.co/3nv3oGj1Rx Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/o61Maas64P
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:03 am

    #Ayodhya #Saints, Babri plaintiff slam Pak ... - https://t.co/TuP0J0FQHJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/2K3UydlduZ
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:01 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.