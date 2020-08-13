India Post News Paper

Ayodhya temple trust seeks donation from devotees

August 13
11:24 2020
AYODHYA: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday made a formal appeal to devotees to make contributions for the temple.

In a series of tweets that include a video appeal by trust general secretary Champat Rai urged devotees to donate money for the temple construction. PM Modi had attended the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony and laid the foundation stone of the temple on August 5.

He said the Trust had received a number of mails and messages in which people have offered to make financial contributions for the temple construction. Rai said the devotees could make their contributions directly to the two bank accounts of the temple trust. Details of the bank accounts have been given on the official Twitter handle of the Trust.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Champat Rai had appealed to devotees not to send donations in the form of gold and silver bricks. He had urged the devotees to donate in cash as that would not lead to any complications. The temple needs cash for its construction, he said in a video released by the Trust.

