India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ayodhya to be developed as ‘eco-friendly’ city

Ayodhya to be developed as ‘eco-friendly’ city
October 27
11:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to manifold once the grand Ram Temple is functional.

Only electronic vehicles will be commuting from the entry point of the city to the grand Ram temple to ensure that the environment remains free from pollution, a government spokesman said. All the main routes will be having parking and multi-level parking areas. The state government is also planning to make ropeway facilities for the tourists.

Adityanath had already announced that the holy city will be developed as a solar city. Now, the housing and urban development department as the nodal authority, alongside the Public Work department, tourist department, and culture and irrigation department will work to make Ayodhya ecologically one of the best example.

The Urban Development department, along with Non-Conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA), is in the process of preparing a comprehensive action plan.

The state government also proposes to build ‘New Ayodhya’ on the 749-acre land of Barhata, Shahnawazpur, and Tihura. The New Ayodhya project will have guest houses for 5 countries including Korea, monasteries, and over 100 plots for different sects, communities, and voluntary organizations.

The state government expects a three-fold increase in number tourists over the next one decade. Statistical analysis suggests that over 6.8 crore people will be travelling to Lord Ram’s birthplace by 2030.

Besides, the Saryu river, that runs along the city, will be connected to STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) to make it clean and pure. The river will be conducive for devotees who wish to take a dip in the holy waters. The Chief Minister has directed officials to bring in the latest model for STP in Ayodhya, which is the latest in terms of technology.

In the coming years, after the construction of the proposed grand Ram temple, arguably the largest Hindu temple in the world, Ayodhya is poised to become one of the best tourist attractions across the globe. All development schemes in the holy city have already been fast-tracked by the Yogi government.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: Now, any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu & Kashmir https://t.co/xQad67PQUE https://t.co/bKKxG8Py0U
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after ... - https://t.co/RcnTeE4CFl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 11:27 am

    India, US need to jointly ... - https://t.co/dzZXSp2oav Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 11:23 am

    Imran fears India may use Afghan soil to target Pak - https://t.co/e1RzcNgTV9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Afghanistan #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - October 27, 2020, 8:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.