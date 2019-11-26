Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot

November 26
16:47 2019
LUCKNOW: The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

“The Board has considered the judgement of the Supreme Court passed in the Babri Masjid case. The Board has reiterated its stand that it will not file any review petition in the Supreme Court,” Farooqi said in a press release issued after a meeting of the board attended by seven of its eight members.

Six members present at the meeting were of the view that the review petition should not be filed, he said, adding, “advocate Abdur Razaaq Khan has put in his dissent as he was in favour of filing review petition.”

The Sunni board was a main litigant in the Ayodhya case.

The meeting also considered whether to accept the five-acre alternative land given by the apex court for building a mosque in Ayodhya, Farooqi said, adding that the members felt they needed more time to decide on the matter so as to ensure that it was appropriate as per the Shariat.

“All further action in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, including the issue of five-acre land in Ayodhya, are still in consideration of the board and no decision has yet been taken. The members of the board have asked for more time to formulate their views. As and when any decision is taken, it will be communicated separately,” the release said.

In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The All India Muslim Personal law Board (AIMPLB) has already said a review petition will be filed against the judgment. It is also against accepting the alternative site to replace the mosque that was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992. PTI

