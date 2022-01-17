Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Week (11-19 December 2021)

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago organized the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) Week (11-19 December) with a number of activities like the: commemoration of JanjatiyaGaurav Divas, webinars on importance of Ayurveda, and on theater forms of India, a public health awareness event on Community Bystander Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and a lecture on Hindustani Classical Music This was a part of the ongoing “Lecture Series” on India.

Consul General Amit Kumar joined all these events and, in his remarks, inter alia, referred to the efforts of the Consulate to particularly involve the Indian American community and Friends of India from the US Midwest in AKAM activities, to bring out the varied aspects of our rich history and culture, freedom struggle, national accomplishments, and to highlight the achievements of the diaspora and their contributions locally and strengthening India-US ties.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas(11 December): CG briefed the participants about the Government’s thinking and approach behind commemorating this day and measures taken for the welfare of the tribal communities. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from the community, including from Bihar-Jharkhand Association, Chhattisgarh Association of North America and Manipur Association who put up tribal dance performances. Their representatives also shared poetry and their thoughts about the contribution of freedom fighters such as Bhagawan Birsa Munda, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, HaipouJadonang and Rani Gaidinliu.

Heart Health Awareness and demonstration of the Community Bystander Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Program was organized on 15 December. Consul General addressed the participants about the longstanding mutually beneficial health partnership between India and US and contributions of the Indian diaspora in this regard. This program has been developed by eminent doctors:

Dr.Vemuri S. Murthy, Chicago based doctor, specializing in Emergency Response program, in association with Dr. Srinivas Ramaka, a cardiologist from India. Hon’ble Congressman Danny K Davis of from Illinois was the Guest of Honor. CPR demonstration was done by a CPR trainer from American Heart Association. CPR informational pamphlets were released by the Consul General and other dignitaries in English, Spanish and Gujarati languages. Members of the Indian diaspora including the medical fraternity and Consulate officials participated in this program.

Webinar on Ayurveda (17 December): The Consulate organized a webinar on the importance of Ayurveda with the three Ayurveda Doctors/practitioners in the US Midwest: Vaidya AsavariManvikar (Minnesota); Vaidya Swati Mhaske (Illinois); and Vaidya Ashlesha Raut (Indiana); with Vaidya Deepti Suri (Illinois) as moderator. The discussion focused on topics such as understanding Immunity in Ayurvedic way, Ayurveda for optimum digestion – how to improve gut health and addressing common health issues etc. The recording of the program can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/Uuwz17neAC0

Lecture on Hindustani classical Music by Mr. Lyon Leifer (18 December): Mr. Lyon Leifer, a Fulbright scholar, accomplished flautists and teacher in Hindustani and Western classical genres delivered a lecture on Hindustani classical music, in which he also delved into experiences of living in India, and interaction with many greats of Indian music scene. The lecture was followed by bansuri recital with two of his current US bansuri students, Sameer Murali and Sonny Patel. The recording of the program can be viewed at the link: https://youtu.be/spJpCp8bmUg

Webinar on Theater Forms of India (19 December): The Consulate organized a webinar on “Theater Forms of India” with practitioners of Indian theater in Chicago area. The panelists featured in the webinar included: Mr. Anurag Misraraj, Founding Member, Dramatechof America; Ms. Alka Sharma, Founder, Mandi Theater Group; Ms. Promila Kumar, Founder, Ekjut Theater; with Mr. Souvik Dutta as Moderator. The panelists elaborated on contemporary Indian theater, regional languages theater, adaptations from World Theater including English and other languages into Indian theater, etc. The recording of the program can be seen at the link:https://youtu.be/IzKImDvTdqQ

The Consulate will continue to showcase different facets of India on a regular basis in association with the Indian American community as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations till August 2023.

Comments

comments