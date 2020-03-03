Azam Khan is upset with his party, says relative

SITAPUR (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who is in jail currently, feels that his party has failed him. He also believes that the ruling BJP is targeting him because he is a Muslim, alleged one of his relatives.

Azam Khan’s brother-in-law Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday told media outside the Sitapur jail, “The SP MP is disturbed by the fact that the party did not stand by him when the state government started targeting him soon after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. It was only later on that some senior leaders spoke about it.”

Zameer Ahmad Khan said the senior SP leader is so upset with the party that he is not willing to meet the senior leaders who are visiting him. He said that the veteran leader is feeling cheated by party’s attitude even though SP President Akhilesh Yadav visited him in Sitapur jail the day he was shifted from the Rampur prison.

Another Azam aide said, “There has been no public display of resentment over their leader’s arrest by the party. It may not have helped him in getting any relief from jail, but it would have helped him feel wanted.”

“The Khan family is also upset over the manner in which the family is being treated by the government in terms of cases being lodged against them. Azam has been booked for offences like stealing books and goats. The MP feels it is only because he is a Muslim,” said Zameer.

Azam along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son Abdullah were sent to the Rampur jail on February 26, 2020 after they surrendered before a court.

The three are accused of filing a forged date of birth certificate for Abdullah’s candidature in the Assembly. IANS

