Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Azam Khan is upset with his party, says relative

Azam Khan is upset with his party, says relative
March 03
11:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SITAPUR (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who is in jail currently, feels that his party has failed him. He also believes that the ruling BJP is targeting him because he is a Muslim, alleged one of his relatives.

Azam Khan’s brother-in-law Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday told media outside the Sitapur jail, “The SP MP is disturbed by the fact that the party did not stand by him when the state government started targeting him soon after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. It was only later on that some senior leaders spoke about it.”

Zameer Ahmad Khan said the senior SP leader is so upset with the party that he is not willing to meet the senior leaders who are visiting him. He said that the veteran leader is feeling cheated by party’s attitude even though SP President Akhilesh Yadav visited him in Sitapur jail the day he was shifted from the Rampur prison.

Another Azam aide said, “There has been no public display of resentment over their leader’s arrest by the party. It may not have helped him in getting any relief from jail, but it would have helped him feel wanted.”

“The Khan family is also upset over the manner in which the family is being treated by the government in terms of cases being lodged against them. Azam has been booked for offences like stealing books and goats. The MP feels it is only because he is a Muslim,” said Zameer.

Azam along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son Abdullah were sent to the Rampur jail on February 26, 2020 after they surrendered before a court.

The three are accused of filing a forged date of birth certificate for Abdullah’s candidature in the Assembly. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India visit help trump gain in the coming elections?

  • Yes (60%, 101 Votes)
  • No (40%, 68 Votes)

Total Voters: 169

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Modi set to make major social media announcement on Sunday - https://t.co/jsMd0gT72P Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3syph9A6jP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:07 am

#Google, Microsoft cancel tech summits in US - https://t.co/H6qQbPSSS2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4i5XUTALv4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:05 am

L&T to oversee Ram temple construction: Champat Rai - https://t.co/fbSZ1IhbYS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dpaxjNOJtp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 6:02 am

COVID-19 toll surges to 2,943 in #China - https://t.co/daM93gxwh1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/WYay4fHXJq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 3, 2020, 5:59 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.