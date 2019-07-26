Azam Khan should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women.

“The indecent language used by Azam Khan, an SP MP from Uttar Pradesh, against a woman presiding officer in Lok Sabha yesterday hurt the dignity and honour of women, and is very condemnable. For this he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women,” Mayawati said in a tweet.

Khan on Thursday courted a fresh controversy when he made a sexist remark against Devi, who was in the Chair in the Lok Sabha, sparking an uproar and demands for his apology. PTI

