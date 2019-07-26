Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Azam Khan should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women: Mayawati

Azam Khan should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women: Mayawati
July 26
16:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women.

“The indecent language used by Azam Khan, an SP MP from Uttar Pradesh, against a woman presiding officer in Lok Sabha yesterday hurt the dignity and honour of women, and is very condemnable. For this he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women,” Mayawati said in a tweet.

Khan on Thursday courted a fresh controversy when he made a sexist remark against Devi, who was in the Chair in the Lok Sabha, sparking an uproar and demands for his apology. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.