Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge

Ashfaq Syed

CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago.

The event was attended by elected officials, candidates running for office, and community leaders from across Chicagoland, including State Representative Karina Villa, Alderman Judd Lofchie, City of Aurora, and Dupage County Board Member Dawn De Sart. The primary election is on March 17, 2020.

There was unanimous support for Azam, who is “Highly Recommended” by the DuPage County Bar As part of his remarks at the event, Azam stated, “I believe that judges should be independent, impartial, and fair to all citizens that come before them, regardless of their racial, ethnic, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.”

Iftekhar Shareef, a Community Leader, along with many others, strongly endorsed Azam Nizamuddin for the position of Judge in the Circuit Court of DuPage County, considering Azam’s thorough understanding of the profile and problems of the South Asian Community.

Ashfaq Syed said that one of the critical qualities voters should look for in an outstanding candidate for Circuit Judge is a strong record of service to the community and excellent credentials and added that Azam has been a civic leader for over 25 years and called upon one and all to rally behind him for Dupage County Circuit Judge.

Dr. Dilara Sayeed, President of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, said that Azam is the only candidate in the primary race to be rated as highly recommended and added that he would be a judge who is just and fair with all residents.

Saily Joshi, resident and activist in Naperville, said that Azam’s multifaceted exposure would be an asset to the bench, which is much needed in the present-day judiciary.

