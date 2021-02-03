Azure Solution Architect Best Of The Cloud Career – Â Exam: AZ-303

The unprecedented growth of the cloud platform in the last decade has brought many new career dimensions with it. A whole lot of new skills are in demand now which were not known a few years ago. Cloud Developers, Cloud Administrators, and Cloud Solution Architects are a few examples of new career specializations that are in-demand these days.

We will be discussing Cloud Solution Architect in general as well as in a special context with the Microsoft Azure platform.

What is Cloud Solution Architecture?

Cloud computing architecture comprises the components and subcomponents which cater to the requirements of cloud computing. These components can typically consist of but not limited to a front end platform, back end platforms, a cloud-based delivery, and a network. Collectively, these components make up cloud computing architecture.

Who is a Cloud Solution Architect?

A Cloud Solution Architect is an IT specialist who develops a companyâ€™s/clientâ€™s cloud computing strategy. This strategy may incorporate cloud adoption plans, cloud application design as well as cloud management and monitoring. Additional responsibilities include support for application architecture and deployment in cloud environments.

The Architect also assists with different types of cloud environments such as the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. This professional draws on solid knowledge of the companyâ€™s Cloud Solution Architecture and platform when designing and developing dynamic cloud solutions.

What are the initial skills required for a Cloud Solution Architect?

As Cloud Solution Architect is an expert-level job, you are supposed to already possess certain skills, you need to have a strong academical background in cloud computing. You are expected to be having an expert level certification if not a college degree. Besides expertise in cloud platforms, you are required to have a strong knowledge of information technologies. Following areas of expertise are highly desirable

Profound knowledge of working with at least one operating system: Linux, Unix, Solaris, Ubuntu, Windows. Those having prior experience as an administrator or architect in these operating systems can be much more comfortable.

Good understanding of basic networking like TCP/IP, IP addresses, HTTP, DNS.

Familiarity with at least one programming/scripting language. Although you can manage without it but knowing one will help a lot

Strong fundamental knowledge of key security concepts is one of the basic requirements for a Cloud Solution Architect. Security is one of the most important considerations while planning and implementing a cloud platform. Therefore an initial knowledge of some basic cybersecurity concepts, such as firewalls, is a must.

Job Prospects For Cloud Solution Architect

Cloud Platform is among the fastest technology adoptions nowadays. With multi-cloud strategy becoming popular as well as the growth in the public cloud, job opportunities for Cloud Solution Architects are increasing at a very high rate. With a year-over-year growth rate of more than 60%, it is a career worth seeking.

Average Salaries For Cloud Solution Architects

Entry-level Cloud Solutions Architect (Less than 1 year experience) $79,918

Early career Cloud Solutions Architect (1-4 years of experience) $100,751

Mid-career Cloud Solutions Architect (5-9 years of experience) $127,849

Experienced Cloud Solutions Architect (10-19 years of experience) $133,303

Late career (20 years and higher experience) $144,443

Being a top player in the cloud solution market and being the fastest-growing enterprise cloud platform, Microsoft is the right career choice in cloud computing.

For Cloud Solution Architects, Microsoft offers an expert level certification named Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert. The certification requires passing these two exams;

Exam AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

Exam AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Lets see what Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert is all about and how to earn this great certification.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Candidates for the Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification should have subject matter expertise in designing and implementing solutions that run on Microsoft Azure, including aspects like compute, network, storage, and security. Candidates should have intermediate-level skills for administering Azure. Candidates should understand Azure development and DevOps processes.

Responsibilities for this role include advising stakeholders and translating business requirements into secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions.

An Azure Solution Architect partners with cloud administrators, cloud DBAs, and clients to implement solutions.

A candidate for this certification should have advanced experience and knowledge of IT operations, including networking, virtualization, identity, security, business continuity, disaster recovery, data platform, budgeting, and governanceâ€“this role should manage how decisions in each area affect an overall solution. In addition, this role should have expert-level skills in Azure administration and have experience with Azure development and DevOps processes.

Job role: Solutions Architect

Required exams: AZ-303, AZ-304

Skills measured

Implement and monitor an Azure infrastructure

Implement management and security solutions

Implement solutions for apps

Implement and manage data platforms

Design monitoring

Design identity and security

Design data storage

Design business continuity

Design infrastructure

Preparing For The Exam: AZ-303 Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies

Besides the dedication and resolve you need good training material to pass the Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies exam: AZ-303. Microsoft offers training and course material for the same. Microsoft training is great but unfortunately expensive for most of the candidates. Other than Microsoft there are few good training providers for Microsoft Azure Solution Architect certifications that offer training for a comparatively affordable price. One such training provider is ExamOutthat offers sure success in the exam: AZ-303. ExamOut offers a well-researched PDF Practice Question and Answers along with a Testing Engine. ExamOut offers a money-back guarantee for the PDF Braindumps + Testing Engine package. Besides a focused training program like ExamOut, you can also utilize online video tutorials and lectures. A to-the-point training material combined with great effort can earn you sure success in the Microsoft Azure Certification AZ-303 exam.

Conclusion

Cloud Solution Architect is one of the hottest job-role in the fastest-growing field of Cloud Computing. Being an enterprise favorite, the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform is one of the most sought after career pathway for IT professionals. Cloud Solution Architect is one of the most rewarding branches of the cloud platform. For those seeking a career in Azure Cloud Solutions Architecture, Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert is a highly recommended certification. Successfully passing Exam AZ-303: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies alongwith the Exam AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design earns you this prestigious certification.

