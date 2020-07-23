India Post News Paper

Back to Back T20 World Cups for India to Attack in 2021 & 2022

July 23
11:18 2020
As expected, we have had the news that the 2020 T20 World Cup has been postponed and moved back to 2021.

The original plan was to have another T20 World Cup in 2021, so now we will have two back to back in 2021 and 2022. We are awaiting an announcement as to whether the 2021 World Cup will be in Australia, as the 2020 competition was planned, or in India, where the original 2021 tournament was scheduled.

However, this goes, the fact remains that India has back to back T20 World Cup events to target. They were disappointing in their own World Cup back in 2016, with the West Indies eventually lifting the trophy and this was a tough time for the Indian side.

Can India Win a T20 World Cup?

A total of six T20 World Cupâ€™s have taken place so far, India won the first but they have failed to add another to it. That is seen as an underachievement for a country that has been a leading light in T20 cricket, with the IPL being regarded as the best league in the world for the shorter format of the game.

So, can India win? While ever you have Virat Kohli in your team that is certainly possible. He won player of the tournament back in 2016 and will be expected to lead his nation again.

There will no doubt be a large group of home fans ready to back them for success, especially if the 2021 tournament is in India as originally planned. Not only would there be a huge demand for tickets, but people will be flocking to bet on their favorites to win the tournament. A range of desi betting sites can be found at betfromindia for those looking to place bets on any upcoming cricket tournament.

Of the two tournaments, one will certainly be held in India and when we find out which one that is, it will really affect the betting. India will automatically be favorites for that tournament on home soil and while they will be fancied to do well in Australia, they will probably not be favorites for that tournament.

Womenâ€™s World Cup Doubtful

The womenâ€™s World Cup in New Zealand is not scheduled to take place until February of 2021 but there are talks that this could also be cancelled. There is a lot of work involved in putting together a world tournament like a cricket World Cup which is proving to be the stumbling block. New Zealand itself is coping well with the Covid-19 pandemic but has strict rules surrounding others heading to the country.

What we could see happen is the event moved towards the end of 2021, rather than being canceled altogether. That would give us two major tournaments late in 2021, with the menâ€™s T20 World Cup and womenâ€™s World Cup to look forward to for fans of cricket all over the world.

