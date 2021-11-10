Bad breath is a big turn-off: Keep your breath fresh all day using these 10 tips

Did you know famous celebrities like Britney Spears, Lamar Odom, Angelina Jolie, and Jessica Simpson are known to have bad breath?Â Yes, you read that correctly. Some of your favs actually live with bad breath.

Take Lamar Odom, for example; Kim Kardashian once claimed his bad breath made her want to “throw up in her mouth.” Even other members of the Kardashian family claimed Odomâ€™s breath made it so hard to get close to him.

It must be noted that we’re not here to make fun of any celebrity. That is just a way to buttress the fact that bad breath is always a huge turn-off in people.Â Fresh breath, however, leaves a great impression on people.

In this post, we want to talk about a few tips that can help keep your breath smelling its freshest all day.

Visit a dentist

Once you notice you have a bad breath or someone tells you, the best thing to do is visit a dentist near me. Although you can take other quick corrective measures, it’s sometimes better to first hear from a dentist.

Your dentist can provide professional services such as dental cleanings, tartar removal, mouth washing, etc.

Always use mouthwash

The consensus is that only people with bad breath are required to use a mouthwash. But that’s not true. Everyone is supposed to use mouthwash at various points in their day.Â This is because the mouth naturally contains a bundle of anaerobic bacteria. And these bacteria are responsible for producing highly volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), which causes the offensive odor you perceive in your mouth early in the morning.

To combat the activities of these bacteria, you need an anti-bacterial mouthwash. This liquid agent, which penetrates the cracks and crevices in the mouth, kills the anaerobic bacteria, limiting their actions and improving breath.

Kick out smoking

I know you love to take your puff, and you can’t live without it. But here’s the trade-off. Smoking actually contributes to bad breath in two ways.Â One, thereâ€™s the issue of the foul smell that comes from the smoke. And then thereâ€™s the issue of blood vessel constriction that comes from the act.

When you smoke, the blood vessels in your mouth begin to constrict. In other words, they get narrower. As a result, saliva begins to dry up in your mouth. This saliva reduction is what now leads to bad breath.

Drink water often

Not only is water good for your overall health, but it’s also good for your breath. Water helps to keep your mouth hydrated, supporting saliva production and also helping to wash out food leftovers and debris.Â Additionally, water also helps to wash down oral bacterial, keeping the mouth refreshed and microbes-free at all times.

Rinse your mouth with water regularly

How many times do you rinse your mouth with water after eating? I doubt whether you do at all.Â You shouldnâ€™t feel bad about that. Not many people do.

Unfortunately, this is one of the biggest causes of bad breath in our society today. Not rinsing your mouth immediately after eating or snacking leaves room for food leftovers and debris to loiter in the edges of your mouth.Â When this happens, your mouth starts to smell after a while.

The best way to rid your mouth of food leftovers is to rinse immediately after eating.

Constantly chew cinnamon-flavored gum

Youâ€™ve probably heard in the past that gum chewing helps to keep mouth odor in check.Â The rationale behind this is based on the fact that gum chewing helps keep the teeth, tongue, and mouth busy, thus, making the environment temporarily uncomfortable for microbes to thrive.

Itâ€™s also believed that gum chewing helps to remove traces of food leftovers loitering in and around the mouth.Â The question I bet you’re asking now is what kind of gum is best for refreshing your breath? Well, technically, all gums will do a decent job. But the best results are obtained when you chew cinnamon-flavored gums.

Cinnamon-flavored gums work on the breath in two ways. Firstly, it helps fragrance the oral cavity. Then the Cinnamaldehydes present in the gum helps kill the bacteria in your mouth.

Brush your mouth regularly

This one is pretty straightforward.Â You need to brush your teeth and wash your tongue regularly to remove plaque and debris. Leaving your mouth unbrushed for a number of hours can encourage the development of tooth decay and gum disease. And where these two go, foul odor follows.

Use tongue scraper

Brushing your teeth twice daily may still not be enough to rid yourself of bad breath. Sometimes, you may need to do a little bit more. And by that, we mean scarping your tongue.Â Tongue scraping refers to the process of washing the surface of the tongue.Â Since anaerobic bacteria live directly on the tongue, scraping the tongue properly can be the best way of getting rid of them completely.

Adjust your diet

Sometimes the food we eat can contribute to bad breath. Garlic, dairy, onions, and even sugary stuff are all associated with bad breath.Â If youâ€™re the type whose breath doesnâ€™t smell bad most of the time, taking note of the food you eat prior to any incident of bad breath can help you understand the cause of the foul smell.

Once you figure out the food thatâ€™s making your breath smell bad, the next thing is to cut this food out of your dietary plan.Â Perhaps the food is your fav, and you can’t do without it. I will suggest you get a cinnamon-flavored gum close by anytime you’re about to eat it.

Change your toothbrush often

How many times a year do you change your toothbrush? Many of us use one brush for a year, and that’s really bad.Â When you use a toothbrush for more than three to four months, it becomes frayed.Â A frayed toothbrush holds previously removed plaque, bacteria, and food leftover and then reintroduce them into your mouth the next time you attempt to brush your teeth.

Comments

comments